Supreme Court action on asylum rule denounced as inhumane

A federal appeals court has put on hold a ruling that blocked a Trump administration policy that would prevent migrants from seeking asylum along the entire southwest border. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 that put the ruling by U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar on hold for now. That means the administration's asylum policy is blocked in the border states of California and Arizona but not in New Mexico and Texas.

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court's clearing of the way for the Trump administration to deny nearly all asylum claims from Central Americans is being denounced by immigration advocates as a "death sentence" for migrants trying to escape poverty and violence in their homelands.

The new policy would disallow asylum for anyone who passes through another country on the way to the U.S. without first seeking asylum there.

Late Wednesday, the Supreme Court gave the go-ahead to enforce the rule while legal challenges to it continue.

Migrants who make their way to the U.S. overland from places like Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador would be largely ineligible under the new rule, along with asylum seekers from Africa, Asia and South America who arrive at the U.S.-Mexican border.

The Trump administration is calling it a "big victory" in its effort to stem the surge of migrants.