Sheriff: Review begun of Texas officers who led man by rope

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff says his office is reviewing whether any procedures were violated in the arrest of a black man who was led by a rope through city streets by two white officers mounted on horseback.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset (TRAHS'-uh-set) told The Galveston County Daily News that his office is still in the early stages of its review, which he says may not be completed until next month.

Texas Rangers said Friday that their own investigation determined no criminal statutes were violated in the arrest Aug. 3 of Donald Neely on a charge of criminal trespass.

Vernon Hale, police chief for the city of Galveston, previously apologized and said his officers "showed poor judgment."

The officers had linked the rope to handcuffs worn by the 43-year-old Neely.

Photos of Neely being led to a mounted patrol staging area were widely shared on social media.