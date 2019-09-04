Sheriff: Georgia pastor charged with child molestation

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a longtime pastor is the subject of a child molestation investigation.

News outlets report 80-year-old Benjamin "Gus" Harter was arrested Friday on a single charge of felony child molestation.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office spokesman Cpl. Doug Rainwater released no details, but he says detectives found "ample probable cause" after their investigation began last week. He said Harter could face more charges.

Harter has served as pastor of Ebenezer Primitive Baptist Church in Sandy Springs since 2014. The church's website says Harter has led congregations in Kentucky, Florida, Texas, Atlanta and the Philippines. An associate pastor told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday that Harter was no longer a pastor or member of the church.

Forsyth County News says Harter's attorney couldn't be reached for comment on Tuesday.