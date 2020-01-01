Report: Texas man not armed when killed by police officer

TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — A report that police in Temple, Texas, filed with the state's attorney general says a man who was fatally shot last month by an officer did not have a weapon.

Police have released little information since the Dec. 2 shooting in Temple, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of Austin. Police have said Officer Carmen DeCruz fatally shot 28-year-old Michael Dean but haven't said what led DeCruz to open fire.

According to the Temple Daily Telegram, the report was filed Monday with the Texas attorney general's office, which compiles information on officer-involved shootings across the state. The report gives basic information like the location of the incident but does not provide a narrative. It was filled out by a Temple police investigator.

The report does say the shooting happened during a traffic stop.

Temple police spokesman Cody Weems said in a statement Tuesday that police are required to file the report with the attorney general's office within 30 days of an incident. He said that because police currently have “only limited information from sources that do not have first-hand knowledge of the facts," the form might be revised later.

DeCruz was placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting.