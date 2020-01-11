Regents put Texas Southern University president on leave

HOUSTON (AP) — A historically black college in Houston says it has placed its president on administrative leave.

The Board of Regents at Texas Southern University announced Friday that Austin A. Lane was put on leave with pay.

The board did not offer a reason for the action.

The board announced it has appointed chief financial officer Kenneth Huewitt as interim president.

In a brief statement, the board said it’s “committed to ensuring all activities at the University are conducted in an ethical and transparent manner in accordance with the university’s mission, vision and values. The university will have no further comment at this time.”

Lane told KPRC-TV he was “caught off guard" by the news and he expected “to be reinstated immediately or paid out for the remainder of my contract for breach of contract.”

Lane is TSU’s 12th president, assuming leadership in 2016.

The university, founded in 1927, has an enrollment of about 9,700 students.