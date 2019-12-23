Police: Texas man confessed to killing pregnant sister

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — A 19-year-old Texas man has been charged with capital murder for allegedly killing his pregnant sister and leaving her body in an alley, authorities said Monday.

Officers found the lifeless body of 23-year-old Viridiana Arevalo in the Dallas suburb of The Colony on Sunday, five days after she had been reported missing, according to a statement from the city's police department.

With the help of video from the alley, detectives focused in on Eduardo Arevalo and he eventually confessed to killing his sister over a “family conflict,” police said.

Arevalo allegedly killed his sister in their home on Dec. 16 and then drove her body somewhere outside the North Texas city where he felt it would not be found. But he retrieved the corpse early Sunday and brought it back to The Colony, according to police.

Arevalo was being held in the city's jail Monday. It was not immediately clear whether he has a lawyer.

Police in The Colony did not immediately respond to requests for comment.