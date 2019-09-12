Man dies after parachute hits power line in East Texas

EUSTACE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man in a powered parachute has died after hitting a power line in rural East Texas.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says the man died in the incident Thursday morning near Eustace, located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Dallas.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says preliminary information indicates the parachute hit a power line.

The victim's name has not been released.

Lunsford says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.