Legacy Housing: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Texas (AP) _ Legacy Housing Corp. (LEGH) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.9 million.

The Bedford, Texas-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share.

The mobile home manufacturing company posted revenue of $43.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.8 million, or $1.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $169 million.

Legacy Housing shares have fallen 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 18% in the last 12 months.

