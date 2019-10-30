KBR: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ KBR Inc. (KBR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $56 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.64 to $1.74 per share.

KBR shares have climbed 72% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 42% in the last 12 months.

