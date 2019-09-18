Imelda could bring heavy rainfall, flooding to Houston area

Felipe Morales works on getting his truck out of a ditch filled with high water during a rain storm stemming from rain bands spawned by Tropical Storm Imelda on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Houston. He was able to get help when a man with a truck helped pull him from the ditch. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Imelda is threatening to dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of rain in parts of Southeast Texas and southwestern Louisiana over the next few days.

Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist and director of flood operations for the Harris County Flood Control District in Houston, says the main threat from the storm remains the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding.

But he says the ground is dry and initial rainfall "will go toward saturating" it.

Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center, says the Houston area and parts of the upper Texas coast and East Texas could get significant rainfall through Thursday.

Imelda's rain bands have also been stretching into Louisiana.

The National Weather Service says it's the first named storm to impact the Houston area since Hurricane Harvey.