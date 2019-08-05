  • A photo (top) of Elsa Mendoza Marquez, a Mexican schoolteacher from Ciudad Juarez who was killed in the shooting, is held up during an interfaith vigil for victims of a mass shooting, which left at least 20 people dead, on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images / 2019 Getty Images

    Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Hospital official says another El Paso shooting victim has died, raising the death toll from that attack to 22.