HollyFrontier: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ HollyFrontier Corp. (HFC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $261.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.68 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $4.42 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.33 billion.

HollyFrontier shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 10% in the last 12 months.

