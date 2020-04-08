Arkansas gets donation of anti-malarial drug pushed by Trump

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, nurse Mandy Stuckey reaches into a patient's vehicle window to do a COVID-19 test as fellow nurse Tonya Green, right, looks on at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at New Life Church in North Little Rock. The site, a partnership between Sniffle Health and Natural State Laboratories will be open daily from 10 a.m.- 4p.m. through April 11. (Thomas Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP) less In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, nurse Mandy Stuckey reaches into a patient's vehicle window to do a COVID-19 test as fellow nurse Tonya Green, right, looks on at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at ... more Photo: Thomas Metthe, AP Photo: Thomas Metthe, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Arkansas gets donation of anti-malarial drug pushed by Trump 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A pharmaceutical company has given Arkansas 100,000 tablets of an anti-malarial drug that President Donald Trump is heavily pitching as a treatment for the coronavirus.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Wednesday announced the donation of hydroxychloroquine from Amneal. The pharmaceutical company has announced similar donations to other states, including Texas.

Hydroxychloroquine has long been used to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. Very small preliminary studies have suggested it might help coronavirus patients, and doctors can prescribe it off-label for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. But health experts have said more studies are needed to determine whether it’s safe and effective to use.

STILL NO STATEWIDE SHUTDOWN

Arkansas has closed its public schools for the rest of the academic year, banned gatherings of more than 10 people and closed many businesses because of the pandemic. But Gov. Asa Hutchinson has stopped short of a broader stay-at-home order that most states have imposed to combat the coronavirus.

Hutchison said Tuesday that he even opposes allowing such restrictions at the local level.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott said he has asked the governor for a stay-at-home order for his city, which has already implemented a nighttime curfew.

“We’re working within the confines by being creative and by respecting the current order,” Scott said, referring to the governor’s declaration of an emergency because of the virus.

COVID-19 IN ARKANSAS

Arkansas health officials on Wednesday said the number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 1,000.

The Health Department reported the increase in cases, which were at least 997 on Tuesday night. Arkansas has had 18 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

