Dril-Quip: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The maker of offshore drilling and production equipment posted revenue of $108.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.4 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $1.7 million, or 5 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $414.8 million.

Dril-Quip shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.14, a fall of 24% in the last 12 months.

