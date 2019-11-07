Denbury Resources: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $72.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 8 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $315.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.7 million.

The company's shares closed at $1.02. A year ago, they were trading at $3.19.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNR