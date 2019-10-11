Decades after her daughter's death, a mother gets answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — More than 35 years after her daughter was found murdered in Florida, a Memphis mother finally has answers.

Rosie Hill's life was taken by a serial killer.

Minnie Hill speaks lovingly about her daughter, killed while living as a single mother in Florida in 1982. Authorities say she's one of scores of vulnerable women preyed upon by serial killer Samuel Little, who has been convicted of eight murders in three states.

This week, the FBI said Little is the deadliest serial killer in U.S. history.

Little has confessed to total of 93 killings across the country between 1970 and 2005. He's recounted the crimes with astonishing, near-photographic detail. Police have confirmed 50 of the cases.

Lush reported from St. Petersburg, Fla. Kelli Kennedy in Miami and Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.