DXP Enterprises: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $13.1 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share.

The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $327.2 million in the period.

DXP Enterprises shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.05, a drop of 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXPE