Contango: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Contango Oil & Gas Co. (MCF) on Thursday reported a loss of $5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 12 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $12.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.21. A year ago, they were trading at $5.08.

