Cinemark: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $31.4 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $821.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $804.8 million.

Cinemark shares have climbed almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNK