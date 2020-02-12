Booming New Mexico oilfield to get high-speed internet soon

JAL, N.M. (AP) — Businesses and residents in the southern end of a southeast New Mexico county likely will have high-speed internet by the end of the year.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the New Mexico Department of Information Technology on Monday announced a new public-private partnership expected to build much-needed broadband infrastructure in Lea County.

Officials say the move will accommodate the current economic expansion occurring in the Permian Basin.

ExxonMobil, the state of New Mexico and Plateau Telecommunications Inc. will develop a $5 million fiber network offering advanced broadband services to businesses along a 107-mile (172-kilometer) route beginning east of Carlsbad and running to Jal, New Mexico.

Stringing fiber optic cables into the Permian Basin is expected to help other businesses, governments and private residents.