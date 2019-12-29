https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/texas/article/2-dead-1-hurt-in-shooting-at-church-near-Fort-14937681.php
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at church near Fort Worth, Texas
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday and a third person has been taken to a hospital, first responders said.
MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Associated Press that one person died at the church in White Settlement, about 8 miles west of Fort Worth and the other died en route to the hospital.
