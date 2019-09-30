1 of 2 escaped Wyoming inmates caught in Texas

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — One of two escaped Wyoming inmates has been caught in Texas.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections says inmate Jason Green was apprehended Sunday in Mesquite, Texas.

It says inmate Robert Simpson remains at large and is potentially still in the Mesquite and greater Dallas and Fort Worth area.

Simpson and Green escaped from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle on Sept. 22. It is believed the inmates stole a city truck in Newcastle and drove that night to Laramie where they may have stolen another vehicle.

Green was sentenced in 2015 to three to eight years in prison on a larceny conviction. Simpson was sentenced in 2012 to five to 15 years in prison for aggravated burglary with a weapon.