Biggest tropical wetlands ravaged by fires in Brazil

FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, Joao Aquino Pereira, right, talks with fellow cowboy Rene Almeida at dawn in Corumba, in the Pantanal wetlands of Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazil. As of Wednesday, Nov. 6 2019, fires in Brazil's Pantanal wetlands have ripped through the biodiverse region, consuming 15,000 football fields of vegetation in just the past 10 days, burning some animals alive and sending others fleeing.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Fires in Brazil's Pantanal wetlands have ripped through the biodiverse region, consuming an area the size of London in just the past 10 days, burning some animals alive and sending others fleeing.

The inferno in the world's largest tropical wetlands is the latest environmental disaster facing Brazil, coming after a mysterious oil spill that is afflicting beaches in the northeast and August fires that raged in the Amazon region.

The Pantanal, which sprawls over parts of Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay, is a popular ecotourism destination considered one of the best places to see wildlife in South America. During the wet season, rivers overflow their banks and make most of the region accessible only by boat and plane.

But this year's dry season has extended much longer than usual.