'Big Bang Theory' gets shout out to Nobel Prize announcement

FILE - In this May 1, 2019, file photo, Johnny Galecki, from left, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, cast members of the TV series "The Big Bang Theory," pose at a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Life imitated art Tuesday when "The Big Bang Theory" — the popular U.S. television show, not the scientific explanation for how the universe began — made its way into the annals of Nobel history.

The announcement that a trio of scientists had won the physics Nobel started off with an unlikely reference: the opening lines of the show that ended its run earlier this year with a story line in which two main characters — Sheldon and Amy — actually won the Nobel Prize.

"The whole universe was in the hot, dense state, then nearly 14 billion years ago expansion started," academy member Ulf Danielsson said at the start of the presentation, using the opening words of the "Big Bang" theme song.

One Canadian and two Swiss scientists won the physics prize for their work in understanding how the universe has evolved from the Big Bang and the blockbuster discovery of a planet outside our solar system.

Goran Hansson, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the reference seemed fitting since the series was a "fantastic achievement" in bringing the "world of science to laptops and living rooms around the world."

"The Big Bang Theory" debuted in 2007 and overcame early doubts to become a cult classic. The show was led by a crew of nerdy misfits, all scientists on the west coast of the United States.

During the finale, the show's friends took one last trip together to support married couple Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) after they won the Nobel Prize in physics. The couple waited anxiously by the phone while friends prank-called them before receiving the actual decision.

Hansson said he hoped the fans of the show liked this year's Nobel Prizes.

"I hope that Sheldon and Amy are not too disappointed today."