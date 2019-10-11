Astronauts swapping more batteries in week's 2nd spacewalk

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Space station astronauts are swapping more batteries in their second spacewalk this week.

NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Christina Koch (Cook) floated out of the International Space Station on Friday. They're replacing decade-old batteries in the station's solar power network with new and improved lithium-ion versions.

It's the second of five spacewalks planned this month to install six new batteries that arrived via a Japanese supply ship two weeks ago. Morgan and Koch began the outdoor work Sunday.

As they emerged Friday morning to a brilliant South American sunrise, their crewmates wished them continued good luck.

Morgan has been aboard the space station since July. Koch is two-thirds of the way into what will be the longest single spaceflight by a woman, 300-plus days.