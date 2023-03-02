Utah measure to ban abortion clinics goes to governor's desk

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lawmakers advanced a measure to limit where people can get abortions in Utah, banning abortion clinics and effectively requiring they only be provided in hospitals with few exceptions. After passing through the state Senate on Thursday, it now heads to the desk of Gov. Spencer Cox, an anti-abortion Republican who expressed support last month.
“When we passed the trigger ban a couple years ago, I did not anticipate we would be here so soon,” Republican state Sen. Dan McCay said.