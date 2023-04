WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden and Yuko Kishida, the Japanese prime minister's wife, were planting a cherry tree on the White House grounds on Monday to honor decades of friendship between their countries.

Kishida is on a rare solo visit to the United States. It's the first time that the spouse of the prime minister has traveled alone to the United States, and Kishida was visiting at Biden's invitation, according to the Japanese embassy in Washington.