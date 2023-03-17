SKorea, Japan business leaders vow to boost cooperation

TOKYO (AP) — South Korea and Japan should collaborate more on advanced technology, climate change and economic security, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Friday, looking ahead after the two sides agreed to put aside rancor over trade and historical issues.
"I think there is a lot of room for cooperation between the two countries in future high-tech new industries such as digital transformation, semiconductors, batteries, and electric vehicles,” Yoon told a gathering in Tokyo of business leaders from both countries.