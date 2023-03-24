Amid massive demonstrations, Macron delays Charles' visit

PARIS (AP) — Ongoing unrest across France and calls for a new round of demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's pension plan persuaded officials to postpone a planned state visit next week by Britain's King Charles III.
Charles had been scheduled to arrive in France on Sunday to celebrate France and Britain's renewed friendship. But the protests and strikes against Macron's decision to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 64 promised to impact his visit, with workers refusing to roll out the red carpet for the king's arrival.