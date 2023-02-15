S. Korea: Unlikely that Kim's daughter groomed as successor

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Wednesday said that it’s still premature to determine whether the recently unveiled daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is being groomed as her father’s successor.
Speculation about the status of Kim's daughter, reportedly named Kim Ju Ae and aged about 10, has further intensified since she recently took center stage at a massive military parade in Pyongyang and appeared in soon-to-be-released postal stamps — both events with her all-powerful father.