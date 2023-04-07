Probation program falls short on monitoring, audit finds

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Faced with heavy workloads and short staffing, Wisconsin's probation and parole program has been falling short on monitoring offenders and offering them rehabilitation resources, according to a nonpartisan legislative audit published Friday.
Auditors found that the Department of Corrections, which also oversees the state's substantially understaffed prisons, has not completed required risk assessments or investigations of people on release or probation quickly enough. The agency also did not adequately review the penalties it imposed on people who violated the terms of their release to see which consequences were most effective at preventing re-offense, auditors said.