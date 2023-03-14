Nigeria's old currency can be used longer amid cash crisis

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s central bank has extended the timeline to swap out its old currency for redesigned notes after the change triggered a cash shortage, forcing businesses to close and leaving millions unable to withdraw their money.
The Central Bank of Nigeria announced late Monday that the old notes of 200 naira (43 U.S. cents), 500 naira ($1.08) and 1,000 naira ($2.16) will remain legal tender until Dec. 31. Bank spokesman Isa Abdulmumin said the extension was meant to comply with a directive from the country's Supreme Court, which ruled that the program's implementation broke the law.