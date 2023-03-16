Nevada mulls enshrining abortion rights in its constitution

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro introduced a constitutional amendment Thursday that — over a three-plus year process — could enshrine existing abortion rights in the state constitution, which would offer the highest level of state-level protection for abortion rights.

Abortion rights up to 24 weeks are already codified into state law through a 1990 ballot measure. If codified in the state constitution, it would require another constitutional amendment to roll back — either approval from two legislative sessions and an election or two consecutive elections.

“With this amendment, Nevadans will have the ability to establish firm constitutional limits on government overreach into private medical decisions, leaving them between patients and doctors where they belong,” Cannizzaro said in a statement.

Abortion is allowed after 24 weeks if the pregnancy could be fatal for the mother.

The move comes in the first post-Roe v, Wade legislative sessions where statehouses across the country are reconfiguring abortion rights. The quick-changing landscape, particularly in Republican strongholds, has transformed the legal arena and prompted a flurry of lawsuits in at least 21 states.

As recently as Wednesday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a law that could ban clinics from providing abortions in the coming months while a Texas judge heard debate over whether to ban a leading abortion pill. On Thursday, a six-week abortion ban moved forward in the Florida House of Representatives as the state’s 15-week abortion ban is still being challenged.

For the abortion rights to be enshrined in the Nevada constitution, the amendment would have to pass both the 2023 and 2025 biennial legislative sessions before it would go in front of voters on the 2026 ballot. The Nevada State Senate has 13 Democrats and eight Republicans while the Assembly has 28 Democrats and 14 Republicans, which qualifies as a Democratic supermajority.

Abortion rights played a key role in the razor-thin governor and senate races where Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo ousted then-governor Steve Sisolak and Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election.

___

Stern is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. Follow him on Twitter: @gabestern326.