Moscow hosts talks aimed at Syria-Turkey rapprochement

MOSCOW (AP) — Senior diplomats from Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran wrapped up two days of talks in Moscow Tuesday, part of the Kremlin's efforts to help broker a rapprochement between the Turkish and Syrian governments.
Russian and Turkish foreign ministries issued terse readouts, saying the diplomats have discussed preparations for a planned meeting of the four countries foreign ministers. Moscow described the consultations as “frank and direct,” and Ankara said they were held in a “transparent and clear manner,” while offering no details.