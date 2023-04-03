'Nobody is above the law:' Kosovo ex-president's trial opens

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An international prosecutor declared Monday that “nobody is above the law,” as the trial opened for Kosovo's former president and three other defendants on charges including murder and torture in a case that their supporters claim is unjustly targeting revered freedom fighters.
Hashim Thaci resigned from office in 2020 to defend himself against the charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during his country's 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia.