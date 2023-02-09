Correction: Solar Installer Rules-Georgia story

ATLANTA (AP) — In a story published February 7, 2023, about lawmakers seeking to regulate solar panel installers, The Associated Press erroneously described a written communication from the Georgia Solar Energy Association. It was an alert to the association’s members and not a letter to the Georgia House Energy, Telecommunications and Utilities Committee
