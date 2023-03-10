UK, France mend ties, leaders agree to tackle Channel boats

PARIS (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Friday to strengthen the military ties between their countries and step up efforts to prevent migrants from crossing the English Channel, at a summit that signaled a thaw in relations after years of Brexit-induced chill.
Sunak traveled to Paris as part of efforts to mend relations with France and other European Union members following the tensions created by the U.K.'s departure from the EU. At a cordial joint news conference, Sunak said his meeting with Macron, the first French-British summit since 2018, marked “a new beginning, an entente renewed."