Evers' budget leaves UW short, opens door for tuition hike

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers' budget leaves the University of Wisconsin System about $76 million short of what regents say they need to run their campuses over the next two years, raising questions about whether they may raise tuition to make up the shortfall.
Republican lawmakers froze in-state undergraduate tuition systemwide in 2013 but lifted the freeze in 2021, allowing the Board of Regents to raise tuition if it so chooses. The board hasn't made any increases since the freeze lifted, relying in part on federal pandemic relief dollars, but that could change if Evers' budget stands.