Palestinian teen killed in army raid as settlers hold march

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 15-year-old boy was killed by Israeli fire during an army raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday. The shooting came as thousands of Israelis led by at least seven Cabinet ministers marched to an evacuated settlement in the territory.
The march was a defiant signal that Israel’s most right-wing government in history is determined to accelerate settlement building on occupied lands despite international opposition. It also poses a new test for Israel’s security forces after days of unrest fueled by tensions over a contested Jerusalem holy site.