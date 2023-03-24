DEA review gives short shrift to foreign corruption scandals

NEW YORK (AP) — After nearly two years and at least $1.4 million spent, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Friday released an external review of its overseas operations that gave short shrift to recent corruption scandals and offered a series of recommendations that critics dismissed as overly vague.
Much of the 50-page report outlines the DEA's sprawling, 69-country “foreign footprint," while lauding its efforts to plug gaping holes in the oversight of undercover money laundering operations and special vetted units overseas.