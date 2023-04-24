Clinic says promise not to enforce abortion law not enough

DENVER (AP) — The owner of a Catholic clinic challenging Colorado's new ban on unproven treatments to reverse medication abortions testified Monday that a state pledge not to enforce the ban for now wasn't enough to protect her staff and patients.
At a hearing in federal court, DeDe Chism, co-founder and CEO of Bella Health and Wellness, said state lawmakers' comments during debate on the measure about wanting to come after faith-based clinics like hers made her fearful. She said she worried about what could happen if she continued to offer the treatments to women who wanted to stop a medication abortion.