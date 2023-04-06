China sanctions groups, Taiwan official in US as retaliation

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China announced sanctions Friday against two Asia-based organizations and Taiwan’s representative in the U.S. in response to the closely watched meeting this week between the U.S. House Speaker and Taiwan’s president.
The Prospect Foundation and the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats were being sanctioned for their involvement in promoting Taiwan independence “under the guise of academic and research exchanges," China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson, Zhu Fenglian, said.