Attack lines broaden beyond abortion in Wisconsin court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The lines of attack in Wisconsin's high stakes race for Wisconsin Supreme Court are broadening beyond abortion with three weeks to go in the contest that is already the most expensive election of its kind.
Democratic-endorsed candidate Janet Protasiewicz, who initially focused largely on abortion, is now going after her Republican-backed challenger Dan Kelly over work he did for the GOP, critical statements he made on Social Security and other issues. Kelly's backers are largely trying to paint Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County judge, as weak on crime and unethical for speaking so forcefully in support of abortion rights.