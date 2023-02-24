Alert: Ukraine’s leader gives qualified support for China new pronouncements on war, says Beijing’s interest 'not bad'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader gives qualified support for China new pronouncements on war, says Beijing’s interest 'not bad.'
- Milford mayor proposes $11M budget increase for next fiscal year
- CT advocates seek more funding for homeless services
- Milford housing demand outstrips supply
- Milford fire calls increase, expected to keep rising
- NFL veterans join Milford church for 'souper' tailgate party
- Milford firefighters call for heat upgrade to East Side station
- Milford ballerina opens life coaching studio
- Milford St. Patrick’s Day parade set for March 11
- Milford zone change could clear way for car dealer's plans
- Milford's unique habitats drive local ecology