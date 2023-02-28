Alert: Paul Vallas, former schools CEO backed by police union, advances to runoff for Chicago mayor; opponent not yet decided

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul Vallas, former schools CEO backed by police union, advances to runoff for Chicago mayor; opponent not yet decided.
- Milford 246-unit complex has new owner
- Dozens gather in Milford to pray for earthquake victims
- Milford zoning board approves smaller West Avenue apartment plan
- Milford development to include 50 apartments, municipal parking
- Milford mayor proposes $11M budget increase for next fiscal year
- CT advocates seek more funding for homeless services
- Milford housing demand outstrips supply
- Milford fire calls increase, expected to keep rising
- NFL veterans join Milford church for 'souper' tailgate party
- Milford firefighters call for heat upgrade to East Side station