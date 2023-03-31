Alert: Minneapolis reaches agreement with the state to revamp policing 3 years after city officer killed George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis reaches agreement with the state to revamp policing 3 years after city officer killed George Floyd.
- Lauralton Hall names new head of school
- Beach residents question legality of three lots in Milford
- Participation soars when Milford schools offer free meals
- Milford taxes likely heading up next year
- CT teacher opening pottery studio at former Milford candy shop
- Milford finance board cuts $1.8M from schools' budget request
- Former UConn, NBA stars have shot contest at Milford brewery
- Milford Democrats nominate replacement mayor candidate
- Milford Christian Academy sues state over vaccine requirements
- Milford firefighters make up half of city's top earners