Alert: Defense Secretary Austin says he spoke to Russian counterpart about destruction of US drone over Black Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Austin says he spoke to Russian counterpart about destruction of US drone over Black Sea.
- Milford Democrats nominate replacement mayor candidate
- Milford Christian Academy sues state over vaccine requirements
- Milford firefighters make up half of city's top earners
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra musician works with Milford students
- Milford approves 192 apartments at former Kmart site
- Milford adds new kind of K9 officer, an emotional support dog
- Nautical-themed Milford restaurant Nautilus opens to customers
- Kmart residential plan back before Milford's P&Z
- Milford comes together to support shop after owner breaks her hip
- Milford Police respond to two fights at Post Mall