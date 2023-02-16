Alert: China announces trade, investment sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Raytheon for selling weapons to rival Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China announces trade, investment sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Raytheon for selling weapons to rival Taiwan.
- NFL veterans join Milford church for 'souper' tailgate party
- Milford firefighters call for heat upgrade to East Side station
- Milford ballerina opens life coaching studio
- Milford St. Patrick’s Day parade set for March 11
- Milford zone change could clear way for car dealer's plans
- Milford's unique habitats drive local ecology
- Milford aldermen approve $19M bond package
- Milford Mayor Ben Blake to step down in June
- Egg prices cracking local eatery budgets
- Milford postmaster embraces her role in local Black history