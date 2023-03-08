Al-Qaida suspect transferred from US prison to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. military officials said Wednesday they had returned a suspected al-Qaida operative long held at the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to his home country, Saudi Arabia.
Ghassan al Sharbi's transfer was the latest aimed at emptying the Guantanamo military prison of those detainees who have either never been charged or have finished their sentences following the U.S. military's global roundup of extremist suspects after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.