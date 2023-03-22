2 employees of town near planned Ford truck plant indicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two employees of a rural Tennessee town that resisted a takeover attempt by the state after Ford Motor Co. announced plans to build an electric truck plant nearby have been charged with the theft of town funds and official misconduct, officials said Wednesday.
Reva Marshall, the former finance officer for the town of Mason, and Michele Scott, Mason's human resources manager, have been indicted by grand juries in two counties, the Tennessee Comptroller's Office said in a news release and an investigative report.